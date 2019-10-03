The WHS girls tennis team enjoyed a great start to the North Bay League schedule on Sept. 26, easily dispatching host Santa Rosa Panthers 7-0.
The Jaguars enter the league season as a contender for a top three spot in league along with Maria Carrillo and perhaps Montgomery, with hopes of posting a winning record.
“Our team is solid but not over the top,” Jags coach Anna Kohtz said. “Carrillo will be the powerhouse this year with Santa Rosa and Montgomery in team building mode. I’m curious to see how we fare with Analy and Cardinal Newman.”
The ladies will be back on the court on Oct. 1 (after press time) against visiting Montgomery, followed by a home match with Analy. All home matches are held at Hiram Lewis Park and start at 3:30 p.m.
Below are the results from the Sept. 26 match with Santa Rosa.
Windsor 7, Santa Rosa 0 (Sept. 26 at Santa Rosa)
Singles: Bella Fogal (W) d. Madeline Chu 6-7 (5), 6-0, 10-2; Grace Nusair (W) d. Zoe DiNardo 6-1, 6-3; Sorrelle D'Agosta (W) d. Emma Palmer 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Annie Gugel (W) d. Angelica Diaz 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Emily Mounts-Hanne Walton (W) d. Ladda Prasompun-Krystal Guerrero 6-1, 6-2; Emma Wallace-Lauren Fields (W) d. Erin Holland-Ava Stubblefield 6-4, 6-2; Nanette Nguyen-Sophia Arenales (W) d. Katie Jo Brumbaugh-Sadie Moore 6-4, 6-1.
Record: Windsor 1-0, Santa Rosa 0-1
