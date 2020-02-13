Windsor High School girls wrestling team

League champs – The Windsor High School girls wrestling team gathered with the NBL Oak Division pennant after defeating Ukiah, 42-37 in a hotly contested dual meet on Feb. 5. The Jaguars will now focus on the NBL Championship tournament this weekend. Photo provided

Windsor girls slip by Ukiah, 42-37 in NBL showdown

The Windsor girls called on strength, skill and conditioning to complete an unbeaten North Bay League wrestling season, slipping past host Ukiah, 42-37 in a much-anticipated dual meet showdown on Feb. 5.

The win gave the Jaguars a perfect 5-0 record in NBL dual meets and 10-1 on the year. 

"This is a complete and focused team; the girls had a mission and got the job done,” Jags coach Rich Dixon said. “We know this is just the starting point so we’ll enjoy this and continue to move forward.”

The girls team will now focus its attention to the postseason tournaments, which start this Saturday, Feb. 15 at the NBL Championships hosted by Analy High School in Sebastopol.  The action starts at 9 a.m.

The Windsor boys squad will compete at the NBL Championships at Analy on Friday, a tournament which combines the NBL Oak and Redwood Divisions. The top five finishers in each weight class will advance to the North Coast Section Tournament on Feb. 21 and 22 at James Logan High School in Union City.  

Below are the complete results for the Windsor girls in the Feb. 5 dual meet with Ukiah. 

Windsor 42, Ukiah 37 (Feb. 5 at Ukiah)

103 - Ukiah won by forfeit 0-6

108 – Carmen Perez (W) won by first round pin

113 - Ukiah won by pin

118 - Arianna Dixon (W) won by pin

123 - Hailey Woods (W) lost by pin   

128 - Fernanda Hernandez (W) lost by 7-1 decision 

133 - Ukiah wins by forfeit                                 

139 - Maxine De Mars (W) won by pin 

145 - Ellery Charleton  (W) won by pin 

152 - Savannah Burger (W) won by forfeit

162 - Jolette Torees (W) won by pin       

172 - Destinee Groves (W) lost by pin       

191 Maribel Apineru (W) lost by 17-7 decision           

Hwt Rebekkah Westmoreland (W) won by pin 

