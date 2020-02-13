Windsor girls slip by Ukiah, 42-37 in NBL showdown
The Windsor girls called on strength, skill and conditioning to complete an unbeaten North Bay League wrestling season, slipping past host Ukiah, 42-37 in a much-anticipated dual meet showdown on Feb. 5.
The win gave the Jaguars a perfect 5-0 record in NBL dual meets and 10-1 on the year.
"This is a complete and focused team; the girls had a mission and got the job done,” Jags coach Rich Dixon said. “We know this is just the starting point so we’ll enjoy this and continue to move forward.”
The girls team will now focus its attention to the postseason tournaments, which start this Saturday, Feb. 15 at the NBL Championships hosted by Analy High School in Sebastopol. The action starts at 9 a.m.
The Windsor boys squad will compete at the NBL Championships at Analy on Friday, a tournament which combines the NBL Oak and Redwood Divisions. The top five finishers in each weight class will advance to the North Coast Section Tournament on Feb. 21 and 22 at James Logan High School in Union City.
Below are the complete results for the Windsor girls in the Feb. 5 dual meet with Ukiah.
Windsor 42, Ukiah 37 (Feb. 5 at Ukiah)
103 - Ukiah won by forfeit 0-6
108 – Carmen Perez (W) won by first round pin
113 - Ukiah won by pin
118 - Arianna Dixon (W) won by pin
123 - Hailey Woods (W) lost by pin
128 - Fernanda Hernandez (W) lost by 7-1 decision
133 - Ukiah wins by forfeit
139 - Maxine De Mars (W) won by pin
145 - Ellery Charleton (W) won by pin
152 - Savannah Burger (W) won by forfeit
162 - Jolette Torees (W) won by pin
172 - Destinee Groves (W) lost by pin
191 Maribel Apineru (W) lost by 17-7 decision
Hwt Rebekkah Westmoreland (W) won by pin
