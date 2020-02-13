The Lady Jaguars completed a season of growth and development in their final stretch of North Bay League basketball, gaining a split in home and away games with Cardinal Newman and Ukiah.
Windsor (2-8, 5-20) opened the stretch on Feb. 4 in a final home outing against league champion Cardinal Newman, playing the visitors tougher early before Newman pulled away to post a 69-29 win.
“The girls competed hard and we were down just 16-11 at the end of one,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua noted.
Sophomore forward Meredith Gilbertson paced the attack with 10 points, while sophomore guard Grace Boyle chipped in five points and three assists for Windsor.
The ladies finished the season on a high note two nights later at Ukiah, emerging from a tight first quarter to lead 23-13 at the half.
“We put together a solid second quarter by getting out in transition to score 17 points to their six,” Passalacqua said.
The Wildcats clawed back with a strong rally that would eventually give them a 33-32 fourth quarter lead, but Windsor regrouped behind the hot shooting of Gilbertson and Boyle down the stretch to escape with a 45-37 win.
Gilbertson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds while Boyle added 11 points and two assists. Rounding out the top scorers was Andrea Meza, with seven points (7-8 from foul line).
