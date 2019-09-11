Windsor looks to build on strong 2018 season
The high school golf season has arrived for the Lady Jaguars, hoping to move up in the North Bay League ranks with a group of veterans hungry to hang a pennant.
Under returning coach Joe Stadum, Windsor returns all five of its starters from last year’s squad, a key indicator of good things ahead.
“Our team average was between 55 and 65 last year and our goal this year is to have our top six girls shooting from 52-62,” Stadum reported. “We have 14 girls out for the team and we’re off to a great start.”
The Jaguars will field a squad that features returning veterans; sophomore Roisin Averill (leading scorer last year), junior Alana Stadum, junior Elka Piotter and seniors Olivia Dyche and Lauren Runft.
Averill, Stadum and Dyche have already posted scores of 53, 57 and 59 respectively in the preseason.
Players expected to battle for the team’s sixth position are Ashlee Crowley, Sierra Huber and Anna Whitely, with several others not far behind.
The Jags have already notched a win in preseason play, having dispatched Santa Rosa last month. Windsor will open league action on Sept. 10 (after press time) against Cardinal Newman at Fountaingrove Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.