The Windsor High School softball program will have a new look and direction this season under first-year varsity coach Charlie Johnson, but the expectations of a competitive spring campaign remain the same.
Johnson, who took the reins from former coach Morgan Rasmason, has been working to streamline the program from top to bottom, stressing fundamentals and uniformity with both JV and varsity teams.
“We’re really trying to build a program where the JV and varsity are seamless,” he said. “We are going to be practicing more together as a program rather than individual teams. The coaches are working together so we’re all teaching the same fundamentals. This way the girls will be ready at the varsity level.”
Windsor is coming off a strong 2019 season that featured a second place finish in the North Bay League Oak Division at 7-3 and a trip to the North Coast Section playoffs, finishing the year at 12-10 overall.
This year’s varsity roster will include players led by returning four-year senior veterans; second baseman Gracie Hernandez, catcher Kasandra Jaramillo and center fielder Averie Gherett.
“All of our senior starters have been great leaders for this team, which helps,” Johnson noted.
The list of returning juniors are; outfielder Nataleigh Johnson, infielder Kelly Tagnolli and pitcher Savannah Cordova. First year varsity players are; sophomores Riley Zwetsloot, Nalani Silva, Grace Boyle, Adriana Novak and Jennifer Doherty. The lone freshman is Zoe Finney.
While defending NBL champion Rancho Cotate may be the early favorite, the Jaguars are expected to battle for a top three spot in the standings, along with contenders Analy, Montgomery and Ukiah.
“Our goals this year are to be competitive in the NBL Oak division, make the league tournament at the end of the season and of course, make it to the championship game, which hopefully will springboard us into NCS playoffs,” coach Charlie Johnson said. “We’re a relatively young team and I feel our defense will keep us in games. Staying healthy will be the key.”
Scheduling notes
The Jaguars will kick off the spring schedule with a Saturday, Feb. 29 visit to American Canyon (12 p.m.) and return home to host Casa Grande on Tuesday, March 3 (4 p.m.). Windsor will open the NBL season on April 7 versus Rancho Cotate.
