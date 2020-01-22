Girls basketball
The Lady Jaguars remain in hot pursuit of their first league win this week after opening the North Bay League Oak Division with four straight losses, their latest setback coming in a 59-42 visit to Analy on Jan. 15.
In a season where healthy bodies have been in short supply, the Jags suited up just eight players against the Tigers, proving to be a key factor against larger teams.
Windsor (0-4, 3-15) will try to fix that this week when they host Ukiah on Jan. 21 (after press time), followed by a Thursday, Jan. 23 visit to Santa Rosa. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Jags come up short
Things started well enough in the Jan. 15 trip to Analy, with Windsor hanging tough to trail 17-14 after one. The second period proved decisive, as the Tigers closed out the half on a 14-5 run to open up a 31-19 lead. Windsor played the Tigers tough after intermission but would eventually fall, 59-42.
“Again, our lack of depth hurt us,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua said. “We had only eight players to their 12.”
Sophomore forward Meredith Gilbertson continued an outstanding campaign with a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. Other top producers included Nataleigh Johnson (10 points, 2 three-pointers) and Grace Boyle (7 points).
