Local fans will have a front row seat to the fastest growing high school sport in the nation as the Lady Jaguars showcase strength and talent during the much anticipated 2019-20 wrestling campaign.
Windsor has been a pioneer of sorts in the sport, having attracted the most participants of any high school in the Redwood Empire in each of the last several seasons.
Under returning coach Richard Dixon, the Jags recorded a 5-1 league record last year to finish in second place behind Ukiah, going on to record a ninth place team medal at the North Coast Section Tournament.
With a talented group of 30 athletes on the team again this season, the Jags may reach even greater heights.
“Our mission is to create a positive environment by motivating the student athletes and teach them to push beyond their personal limitations,” Dixon said. “Our door is open to anyone who is eligible, especially those who are looking for a positive experience and want to be part of a team.”
Windsor boasted its first ever girls state qualifier in freshman Carmen Perez last February, after following up an individual league title with a second place NCS medal. The 2019-20 season figures to be even better for Perez, as she continues to move up in the state rankings.
Other key returnees for Windsor (in no particular order) are: sophomore Savannah Burger, a seventh place NCS medalist last season; junior Bianca Correa; senior Anette De La Pena; junior Maxine DeMars, sophomores Arianna Dixon, Nina Lynch, Jimena Mendez and Rebekkah Westmoreland, junior Maribel Apineru and senior Alondra Vazquez.
The list of promising newcomers features seniors Kenya Atrisco and Ellery Charleton, juniors Destinee Groves and Veronica Ramirez and freshmen Jolette Torres, Ashlyn Nappi and Noelani Reed.
Windsor and Ukiah should be among the teams to beat again this season in the chase for the North Bay League Oak Division pennant, with league action getting underway on Jan. 7.
Jags shine at Lady Lions tourney
Windsor opened the season in impressive fashion on Nov. 23 at the first annual Lady Lions Wrestling Tournament, an event that included many NCS and state ranked athletes. The Jaguars took home the first place team trophy, boasting individual tourney champions Carmen Perez (111-116 pounds) and Jolette Torres (170 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.