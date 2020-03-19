Windsor pushes record to 2-4 entering three-week hiatus
The Lady Jaguars notched their second win of the spring campaign in a flurry of high school softball action, sandwiching an 18-4 rout over Napa with losses to Sonoma Valley (6-5, 8 innings) and Redwood (16-3).
The mixed result extended Windsor’s pre-league record to 2-4, as the season comes to a temporary halt due to school closures.
Like many local teams, the Lady Jaguars will move forward with a plan for players to make use of the hiatus to stay sharp.
“We didn’t have any games scheduled this week but as of now we’ll miss four (scheduled) games,” WHS coach Charlie Johnson said. “I've asked the girls to try and a least play catch and hit off a tee to stay in softball mode. I really hope the NBL lets us come back and at least play our league games starting on April 7.”
Jags notch win
Windsor had its hitting shoes securely fastened in a March 10 visit to Napa, busting open a tight ballgame with an 11-run explosion in the third inning. It was more than enough support for starting pitcher Nalani Silva, as the sophomore hurler fired five innings, scattering five hits and allowing two runs to claim her first varsity win in an 18-4 romp.
Pacing the Jags’ 13-hit attack were Savanna Cordova (4 for 5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Silva (2 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Kelly Tagnolli (2 for 5, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Kasandra Jaramillo (2 for 5, 2 RBI), Nataleigh Johnson (1 for 2, 2 runs, RBI), Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 5, 4 runs, 2 RBI) and Averie Gehrett (1 for 4, 1 run, 3 RBI).
The Jags played host to Sonoma Valley a day earlier, as Savanna Cordova (8 IP, 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 Ks) turned in a strong outing in a losing battle. Windsor led 5-2 after four innings, but the Dragons clawed back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to send it into extra frames knotted at 5-5. The visitors pushed across the winning run in the eighth, escaping with a 6-5 victory.
Hitting safely for the Jaguars were Johnson (3 for 4, 2 2Bs), Gehrett (1 for 4, run), Tagnolli (1 for 4), Jaramillo (1 for 4, RBI), Jennifer Doherty (1 for 3, run) and Cordova (1 for 4).
It was all Redwood in the March 12 clash, as the visiting Giants, clubbed 19 hits in a 12-3 romp. Cordova (3.1 IP, 10 hits, 9 runs) and Zoe Finney (3.1IP, 9 hits, 7 runs, 2 Ks) logged mound duty, while top Windsor hitters included Grace Boyle (1 for 1), Gracie Hernandez (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 RBI), Gehrett (1 for 4), Zwetsloot (1 for 4, 2 runs) and Doherty (1 for 2).
