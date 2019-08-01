On July 23 Bennett Valley Golf Club hosted the Redwood Division of the North Bay Junior Golf League. Individual play started at 11:45 a.m., with the team tournament starting around 3:30 p.m. Oakmont and Bennett Valley finished tied for first place with a score of 108.
Oakmont won the tiebreaker with low round of 30 turned in by Alex LemMom and Tristan Chamness. Windsor finished in third place with a score of 114. Windsor’s low team score was turned in by Dillon Stefani and Jackson Calegari (36).
Griffin Quan (BV) and Alex LemMom (Oakmont) had low individual scores with 38. Low individual scores for Windsor were posted by Dillon Stefani (41), Will Hoff (47), Jackson Calegari (47) and Will Schettler (48). Also playing in the tournament for Windsor l were JJ Scott, Isais Mendoza, Roisin Averill, Grant Wilhelm and Barry Lui.
For Healdsburg, low team score was posted by Lillie Dayton and Ben Wilson with 38. Healdsburg did not have any juniors play in the Individual portion.
Also on July 23, Foxtail Golf Club hosted the Oak Division of the North Bay Junior Golf League. The team tournament started at 11 a.m. and individual play started at 3:00 p.m.
Once again Petaluma has a convincing win with a score of 109, over Santa Rosa in second with 116 followed by Windsor with 127. Low team score was posted by Cambron Nevill and Ben Marqueard of Santa Rosa with a 31. Low team score for Windsor was turned in by Isais Mendoza and JJ Scott with a 40.
In individual play Cambron Nevill (SR) turned in the low individual score with 39. Alex Barragan from Windsor came in second with 40. Other individual scores from Windsor were Ben Sutherland (42), Isais Mendaoza (43), Preston Woolman (45), Barry Lui (46), Sam Wright (48), JJ Scott (50), Will Schettler (51), Patrick Logue (51), Mason Tomasek (51).
Bennett Valley’s and Oakmont’s top two finish in the Redwood qualified them for the team playoffs, and Petaluma and Santa Rosa finished first and second in the Oak Division and to also qualify for the team playoffs. The semifinals will be held the week of July 29 with the finals taking place the week of August 5. Last year Bennett Valley won the North Bay Junior Golf League.
The semifinal match will be between Bennett Valley (Redwood #1) and Santa Rosa (Oak #2). The other match will be Petaluma (Oak #1) and Oakmont (Redwood #2).
Next up, Windsor and Healdsburg will take part in the individual matches starting on August 10 at Windsor Golf Club. Seventy-one qualifying juniors from around Sonoma County will play in a single elimination tournament to see who will win the North Bay Junior Golf League title.
Last year, Griffin Quan of Bennett Valley finished first, Alex LemMom, also from Bennett Valley took second and Kellen Collins of Healdsburg finished third. This year the NBJGL will have a boys and a girls tournament.
