Local challenge — Windsor residents Tiffany Bronzan and her friend Lisa Langdale, are avid distance runners, and this summer they set out on what they dubbed "The Windsor Challenge": to run the length of every public road in the town of Windsor. While the actual "road mileage" was something like 78 miles, according to Broznan’s husband Brandon, with all the routes and back tracking the challenge took around 250 miles to complete it.
Photo and map courtesy of Brandon Broznan
