Windsor High School Season Passes for football and volleyball games are now available online. The passes are good for all home games and can be purchased for individuals, pairs or families. They range in price from $25 to $85. Go to the Windsor High School web store at https://whs-store.myschoolcentral.com/ to purchase. Save time and money by buying now through Oct. 3.
-Heather Bailey
