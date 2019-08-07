The upcoming school year will carry with it some changes in the Windsor High School coaching ranks, with several new faces joining teams in various sports.
Joining their respective teams for the fall season are Brandon Bronzan (cross country), Jason Homan (JV football), Dean Fisk (freshman football), Christina Carroll (competition cheer) and Jordan Vehemyer (sideline cheer JV).
New coaches for the winter season include Trevor Johnson (freshman boys basketball), Alan Lutje (JV boys basketball), Alonzo Mendoza (girls varsity soccer) and Brian Tiewater (boys wrestling).
Varsity softball coach Charlie Johnson is the lone coaching change to date for the spring season, with the freshman baseball coach yet to be determined.
