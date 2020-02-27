A record twelve Our Lady of Guadalupe church teams competed in playoff semi-final games last weekend. Six won and have advanced to this weekend’s Catholic Youth Organization finals. Four 3rd grade teams will play in the Church of the Assumption Tournament in Tomales.
Coach Brad Barmore’s 4th grade boys team started Saturday with a 22-17 win over St. Vincent. Peyton Cleall led the team with seven points. In 5th grade boys action it was Coach Sean Anderson’s team with an OLG 22-18 victory over St. Eugene. Brandon Anderson led the team with six points. Drew Woodcock’s 6th grade boys team advanced to the finals with a 37-31 win against St. Eugene.
The day’s most exciting game saw Coach Scotty Kelsay’s 7th grade boys hold on for a 33-31 win over Church of the Assumption. It was Brandon Cabalo’s ten-foot jumper with nine seconds left on the clock that won it for the locals. Nathan Solomon led the team with nine points.
Coach Kevin Brenk’s 7th grade boys defeated St. Elizabeth 30-20 behind an outstanding performance from Deangelo Martinez. The final OLG team to advance was Coach Jason Wright’s 8th grade boys team with a 32-27 victory over St. Rose. Patrick Logue led the team with his career high 14 points.
This season OLG CYO basketball had 24 teams with 260 boys and girls, of all skill levels, playing ball and having fun. Next season’s registration will open on Aug. 3. Check the www.olgcyobasketball.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.