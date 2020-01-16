Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s 4th grade girls team came up one point short in the Catholic Youth Organization Game of the Week. St. Rose of Santa Rosa won the exciting game by a 20-19 final score. Coach James Bell’s team record dropped to 1-4 in league play.
OLG was up 10-6 at the half and the game was tied going into the final quarter. It was frenetic back and forth pace at the end. Rhea Russotti led OLG scorers with six points. She was followed by Mallory Klein’s four. Alexandra Cameron, Rylee Sprague, Charlotte Gilbertson and Ava Philpott all had one basket for two points. Jaimee Bell rounded out the scoring with her one point.
OLG CYO Basketball has completed the first half of North Bay CYO play. There will be five more rounds of play before league playoffs. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
(0) comments
