This week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church's Catholic Youth Organization Game of the Week was a come from behind 42-31 victory for Coach Jason Kraft’s eighth grade boys team. The local boys evened their league record at 1-1 with the win over St. Elizabeth of Rohnert Park.
The team was down 8-0 after the first quarter. But a 16-7 second period put the locals up by one at the break. The second half was all OLG. Riley Rathbun led all scorers with his 16 points. Braiden Black followed with nine. Joseph Campbell, Marco Palacios and Matthew Worlow chipped in with six, four and three respectively. Colin Kraft and Daunte Suy rounded out the OLG scoring with two points each.
OLG CYO Basketball participates in the North Bay Catholic Youth Organization (NBCYO) league. Twelve parishes are involved. The teams play this weekend before taking a two week break for Christmas. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
