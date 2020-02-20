Windsor Middle School will host playoff games on Saturday
Coach Jason Wright’s 8th grade boys team held on to beat St. Rose of Santa Rosa in this week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization game of the week. The local team held a 27-17 lead after three quarters but had to hold off the furious St. Rose rally to earn the 31-28 victory. The win secured the boys’ second seed going into this week’s semi-final playoff round.
Grant Michnevich and Ryan Shields led the team with six points apiece. Nick Savano and Jake Hammer followed with five and four points respectively. Sam Wright and Patrick Logue both scored three. Carson Sterling and R.J. Johnson rounded out the scoring with two points each.
A record setting 16 OLG CYO basketball teams will be competing in post season play. OLG is hosting five playoff games this Saturday, Feb. 22 at Windsor Middle School from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and watch our kids play ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.