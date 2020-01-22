This week the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization game of the week was an exciting 43-42 victory over St. Eugene of Santa Rosa. Coach Scotty Kelsay’s 7th grade boys team was down 31-25 entering the fourth quarter. It looked like an OLG loss until Nathan Solomon hit a 35-foot three pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime knotted at 37.
Overtime was also tight. Solomon scored all six of OLG’s points to lead the way. He led all scorers with his 20 points, including four three-point baskets. Aiden McFadden and Lucas Rust followed with nine and five points respectively. Brandon Cabalo, Julian Khoury and Jaydon Metzger all scored in the victory.
Coach Kelsay’s team raised their league record to 4-1 and maintain their hold on 2nd place. There will be four more rounds of play before league playoffs. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
