Coach Myriah Volk’s 7th grade boys team defeated St. John’s of Healdsburg 34-29 in this week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization Game of the Week. The local squad trailed all the way until midway through the fourth period. They outscored the visitors 11-5 in the final frame to secure the win and better their record to 3-4.
OLG had a balanced scoring attack with eight players getting into the scorebook. Nathan Henry led the team with his nine points. Brandon Rands and Kai Werby scored six and five respectively. Jayden Hiramaya and Elijah Willis-Hernandez had four apiece. Levi Hensley, Antonio Gonsalves and Jordan Moore all had two points in the win.
OLG CYO Basketball has 24 teams with 265 boys and girls, of all skill levels, competing. Games are played on Saturdays 8:30-5:30, and Sundays 11:30-5:30 at Windsor Middle School. The public is invited to watch our local kids play ball. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
