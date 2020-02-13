An 8th grade boys upset victory is this week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization game of the week. Coaches Steve Lustenberger and Wayde Jaskela led the boys to a 33-28 victory over St. Francis of Solano. The win improved their record to 2-7.
The locals jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Daren Dang led all scorers with 17 points including eight in the final quarter. Moses Medeiros and Chase Khan followed with five and four points respectively. Zach Ochoa added three. Zachary Anderson and Christian Jaskela rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
This weekend marks the tenth, and final, round of North Bay CYO play. The top four teams in each group will compete in playoffs. OLG will be hosting playoff games on Saturday February 22. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
