A 10-point fourth quarter outburst highlighted this week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization Game of the Week. The 4th/5th grade combination team defeated St. Vincent of Petaluma to up their league record to 1-2. They were down 13-8 entering the quarter but Cole “Hat” Andretich and Gavin Peterson each scored four points in the fourth to lead the OLG win.
Peterson, in his newly assumed point guard role, led OLG scorers with his six points. Andretich and Zack “Attack” Ryan followed with four points apiece. Kason Witherell and Colby Mounts rounded out the OLG scoring with two points each. Dominic Defazio, Josh McMillan, Daniel Contreras, Caedon Jornada and Keagan Abbott all contributed to the big win.
OLG CYO Basketball participates in the North Bay Catholic Youth Organization (NBCYO) league. The 24 teams will be taking a two week break for Christmas before returning for games on January 11. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.