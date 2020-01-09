A nail biting 38-36 overtime victory is this week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization Game of the Week. Coach Drew Woodcock’s 6th grade team defeated St. Eugene of Santa Rosa to up their league record to 3-1. The local boys trailed in the final minutes after giving up a 20-11 halftime lead.
The game was tied in the final moments but Barry Liu’s steal and lay-up provided the final margin of victory. He led the team with 16 points. Peyton Bertlin and Marco Rust followed with six points each. Garrison Cave added four. Colin Brennan, Isaiah Wolter and Matthew Woodcock rounded out the OLG scoring with two points each.
OLG CYO Basketball has 24 teams and 260 boys and girls, of all skill levels, playing. Home games are played at Windsor Middle School on Saturdays and Sunday afternoons. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
