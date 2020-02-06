This week’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization game of the week was a thrilling double overtime 4th grade boys game. Coach Sean Anderson’s team came up on the short end of the 30-24 game with St. Vincent of Petaluma. The locals saw their record drop to 5-3 in league play.
The game was knotted at 18 after three quarters. St. Vincent was up by 22-20 in the final seconds of regulation time when Brandon Anderson stepped up and made two free throws to send it into overtime. OLG was outscored 6-0 in the second overtime. Chase Eland led the OLG team with seven points. Kadin Jones and Anderson scored six and four respectively. Nolan Karriker, Gavin Rosenbaugh and Noah Geist all had points in the loss.
OLG CYO basketball’s 24 teams have two weeks left in North Bay CYO play. The top four teams in each group will compete in playoffs. OLG will be hosting playoff games on Saturday Feb. 22. For more information please contact Rich at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
