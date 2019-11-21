Windsor will be filled with youth basketball players the weekend of Nov. 23 and 24. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Catholic Youth Organization will be hosting the 10th annual Fall Tip Off Tournament. The hoops extravaganza is held as a joint venture with the Town of Windsor’s Recreation & Parks Department.
This year’s tournament features 67 teams with 102 games being played over the two days. Boys and girls in third through sixth grades will be playing in the 14-bracket format event.
OLG will have 14 teams participating. The other 53 teams will be coming from as far as Larkspur to the south and Cloverdale to the north. Basketball games will be played at five venues around Windsor. Windsor High School, Cali Calmecac Language Academy, Boys and Girls Club, Windsor Middle School and Huerta Gym will all be used. Games will be played 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The tournament is OLG CYO basketball’s sole fundraiser. Tournament proceeds go towards program fees and scholarships to families in need. Funds will also be given to the Town of Windsor’s teen programs for local youth.
The Fall Tip Off Tournament gives teams a chance to prepare for the upcoming North Bay CYO season that opens on Dec. 1. For more tournament information please contact OLG CYO Athletic Director Rich Ruybalid at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
-Greg Clementi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.