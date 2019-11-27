The youth basketball season started in Windsor last weekend as Our Lady of Guadalupe Church hosted the 10th annual Fall Tip Off Tournament. The tournament is part of OLG’s Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) program and put on in conjunction with the Town of Windsor’s Parks & Recreation Department. This year’s classic included 67 teams playing 102 games at six venues in Windsor. The tournament’s success is attributed to the hundreds of local volunteers that help.
The tournament is actually 14 sub-tournaments based on gender, grade and skill level. OLG entered 13 teams into the tournament. Four teams advanced to the championship game in their color bracket. Coach James Leon’s third grade boys team walked away with the champion’s medals in the Blue bracket after defeating St. Elizabeth 34-6 in the final.
Three other teams earned a spot in the championship game. Coach Steve Kramer’s third grade boys fell short 23-18 against St. Eugene in the Navy bracket. Coach Javier Ramirez’s team dropped a 24-20 tilt in the third grade girls Yellow bracket final. Coach Kramer also led a fifth grade boys team into the Olive bracket title game but they fell short 31-22 against St. Eugene.
OLG’s regular season kicks off on Dec. 7 and 8. Twenty-four teams are competing, at all skill levels, this year. Home games are played at Windsor Middle School, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is invited to watch our local kids play ball. For information about OLG CYO Basketball please contact Rich Ruybalid at info@olgcyobasketball.org.
