Local teams claim three tourney titles
Six teams from Our Lady of Guadalupe church competed in last weekend’s North Bay Catholic Youth Organization finals. Three teams brought home championship medals.
Coach Scotty Kelsay’s 7th grade boys team started championship weekend by defeating St. Eugene in a thrilling 42-41 game. It was the team’s seventh game this season that was decided by two points or less. The local boys held a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to hold off a furious St. Eugene rally. Nine of the ten OLG boys got into the scorebook.
The next title game winner was Coach Sean Anderson’s 5th grade boys’ team. They soundly defeated St. Vincent, on their home court, by a 31-18 final score. Coach Anderson called it, “A true team win. We had 12 assists on our 15 baskets and eight of the ten boys scored.”
In 6th grade boy’s action, it was Coach Drew Woodcock leading his team to a 34-31 win over top seeded St. Eugene. OLG also had four teams competing in Tomales at the Church of the Assumption tournament for 3rd grade teams. Coach Steve Kramer’s boys team took third place as did Coach Javier Ramirez’s girls’ team.
This season OLG CYO Basketball had 24 teams with 260 boys and girls, of all skill levels, playing ball and having fun. Next season’s registration will open on August 3. Check the www.olgcyobasketball.org for details. For more info please contact info@olgcyobasketball.org.
