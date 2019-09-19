High School cross country
The Windsor High School cross-country squad continued a strong start to the 2019 campaign on Saturday at the 35th annual Viking Opener held at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa, one of the jewels of the fall season.
The meet, held on the abbreviated two-mile course, featured some two dozen schools and more than 1,000 athletes. Races were contested in eight divisions including; senior boys, junior boys, junior/senior girls, frosh/soph boys, frosh/soph girls, boys and girls open divisions and an alumni race.
Below are the complete results for Windsor runners.
Senior boys
4. Hunter Larson, 10:39
30. Steven Vail, 12:02
47. Ajany Martinez, 12:57
Junior boys
13. Landon McAllister, 10:55
32. Ian Hopkins, 11:40
66. David Kvamme, 12:25
67. Robert Carrillo, 12:26
Sophomore boys
2. Dustin Smith, 10:46
24. Valentino Bugica, 11:48
25. Tallen Theiss, 11:48
33. Kevin Manni, 12:07
Freshmen boys
47. Alex Hawk, 13:12
104. Jonathon Henry, 17:43
105. Eugene Brown, 18:18
Open boys
9. Max Hidalgo, 13:00
19. Ben Chatfield, 13:23
23. Max Weng, 13:32
Junior/senior girls
32. Nataleigh Johnson, 14:36
34. Ava Smith, 14:49
59. Dafne Cruz, 15:46
70. Erika Hovland, 16:26
Frosh/soph girls
8. Lilja Chung, 12:55
44. Prisilla Tucker, 14:28
75. Adrianna Novak, 16:47
91. Brianna Henry, 18:45
