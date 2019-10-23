The Running Jaguars made short work of host Elsie Allen in a dual cross country meet on Oct. 16, logging a clean sweep in varsity boys and girls races.
“Our top three guys did what they always do, run away from the pack,” Jag’s coach Brandon Bronzan said. “It’s always fun to see which one will break away from the group and get the win.”
Although the team results were not a surprise against an over-matched Lobos’ squad, the Jags did get some standout efforts from some of their emerging athletes.
“The biggest surprise for me was Kevin Manni, a sophomore who has improved an incredible amount,” Bronzan noted. “Nataleigh Johnson is also rounding into shape, and I was really pleased with the way Ava Smith has been running as well.”
Below are the complete Windsor results for varsity runners.
Windsor at Elsie Allen (Oct. 16, 2.7 miles)
Windsor results only
Varsity boys – Windsor 17, Elsie Allen 46
1. Hunter Larson, 14:02
2. Dustin Smith, 14:11
3. Landon McAllister, 14:16
5. Steven Vail, 15:46
6. Kevin Manni, 15:51
7. Garrett Melvin, 15:59
8. Tallen Theis, 16:04
9. Valentin Bugica, 16:09
10. Max Hidalgo, 16:15
11. Ajany Martinez, 16:16
12. Ben Kvamme, 16:17
13. Robert Carrillo, 16:37
14. David Kvamme, 16:52
16. Max Weng, 17:49
19. Alex Hawk, 18:13
26. Uegene Brown, 22:50
Varsity girls – Windsor 15, Elsie Allen Incomplete
1. Lilja Chung, 16:54
2. Nataleigh Johnson, 17:53
3. Elsa Nolen, 17:54
4. Erin O’Mara, 18:28
5. Ava Smith, 19:12
6. Jayda Pignataro, 20:36
7. Prissilla Tucker, 20:56
8. Dafne Cruz, 20:57
9. Erika Hovland, 21:59
10. Adriana Novak, 23:12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.