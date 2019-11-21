The Windsor High School "Running Jags" will be in pursuit of peak performance this Saturday, Nov. 23 when they toe the startling line at the North Coast Section Cross Country Championships.
The meet, a final qualifier for athletes with CIF State aspirations, will be held at Hayward High School and feature boys and girls races in five divisions, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and finishing with the last race at 1 p.m.
The two-time NBL Redwood Division champion Jaguars will compete in Division 3, with the girls race scheduled for 9 a.m. and the boys at 10 a.m.
State hopefuls for the Windsor boys figure to be sophomore Dustin Smith, senior Hunter Larson and junior Landon McAllister. The Lady Jaguars will be led by sophomore Lilja Chung, freshman Elsa Nolen, junior Nataleigh Johnson and senior Erin O’Mara.
