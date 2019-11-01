Evacuations force postponement of meets this week
The Windsor High School cross country team traveled to take on Rancho Cotate on the Cougar’s home course on Oct. 23, easily dispatching their hosts to win both varsity races. The wins kept Windsor unbeaten on the North Bay League Redwood Division circuit.
“The goal for this one was to go out and get the "W," Jag’s coach Brandon Bronzan reported. “Our top three guys cruised through the course with Hunter pulling away for another win. I also really liked the way Ben Kvamme battled, out-kicking Rancho's No. 1 guy to the line. That's the kind of grit we'll need during a championship season,” he added.
With widespread evacuations in place, the scheduled home meet with Analy on Oct. 30 had been postponed until a later date.
Below are the complete varsity results for Windsor runners against Rancho Cotate.
Windsor at Rancho Cotate (Oct. 23, 2.97-miles)
Varsity Boys Windsor 16, Rancho Cotate 55
Windsor results only
1. Hunter Larson, 16:27
2. Landon McAllister, 16:37.0
3. Dustin Smith, 16:44.0
4. Ben Kvamme, 18:15.1
6. Kevin Manni, 18:20.3
7. Max Hidalgo, 18:21.7
8. Tallen Theiss, 18:25.0
9. Garrett Melvin, 18:29.8
10. Ajani Martinez, 18:51.3
11. Valentino Bugica, 18:58.7
12. David Kvamme, 19:17.3
13. Steven Vail, 19:19.3
14. Robert Carrillo, 19:20.9
16. Marquez Vigil, 20:07.7
17. Max Weng, 20:12.8
18. Benjamin Chatfield, 20:33.5
22. Alex Hawk, 21:34.6
Varsity girls – Windsor 15, Rancho Cotate Inc.
1. Lilja Chung, 20:13.4
2. Elsa Nolen, 20:54.2
3. Erin O'Mara, 21:18.9
4. Ava Smith, 21:20.4
5. Nataleigh Johnson, 21:36.1
8. Jayda Pignataro, 23:03.7
9. Prissilla Tucker, 23:23.4
11. Erica Hovland, 24:15.0
13. Dafne Cruz, 26:11.3
