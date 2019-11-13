Windsor High School runners celebrated a day of champions on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the North Bay League Redwood Division Cross Country Championships at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa, out-pointing the opposition to complete a clean sweep in the varsity team competition.
It was the second straight year the Jaguars have claimed titles for both the varsity boys and girls.
With the league season shortened due to evacuations as a result of the Kincade fire, runners were well rested and ready as they toed the starting line on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course, vying for individual and team titles.
Windsor entered the meet unbeaten and tied with Analy for first place in both the varsity boys and girls standings, but the Jaguars’ talent and overall depth would prove the difference.
“What a day,” Jags coach Brandon Bronzan said. “I can't tell you how proud I am of this team, considering all the adversity they've dealt with over the last couple of weeks.”
The Jaguars boasted the top three finishers in the varsity boys race in individual champion Dustin Smith and second and third place runners Landon McAllister and Hunter Larson.
But while Windsor claimed the boys crown by a wide margin, the varsity girls team was missing its No. 2 and 3 ranked runners, making the race for the title particularly compelling.
When the dust finally cleared and tabulations were completed, the Lady Jaguars had eclipsed Analy by a mere two points.
“We knew we'd get a good performance from Lilja (Chung) and she delivered a second place finish,” Bronzan noted. “Nataleigh Johnson was incredible, moving up the field from sixth to third over the final two miles. Analy had their first three runners in before we did, but we were able to display our depth with Ava Smith (8th), Jayda Pignataro (12th) and Prissilla Tucker (14th) securing the win.”
Next up for local runners is the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Below are the complete varsity results for Windsor athletes at the NBL Championships.
NBL Redwood Division Championships (Nov. 9, Spring Lake, 3.05-miles)
Varsity boys – Windsor 25, Analy 63, Cardinal Newman 73, El Molino 101, Rancho Cotate 124, Elsie Allen 136
Individual results (Windsor only)
1. Dustin Smith, 16:28.94
2. Landon McAllister, 16:29.31
3. Hunter Larson, 16:30.62
9. Steven Vail, 18:15.22
10. Kevin Manni, 18:18.09 10
12. Tallen Theiss, 18:48.47
35. Garrett Melvin, 21:34.97
JV boys - Analy 31, Windsor 38, El Molino 68,Cardinal Newman 91 (no individual results available)
Varsity girls – Windsor 34, Analy 36, Rancho Cotate 52, El Molino Incomplete
2. Lilja Chung, 20:11.38
3. Nataleigh Johnson, 20:49.91
8. Ava Smith, 21:38.53
12. Jayda Pignataro, 22:48.62
14. Prissilla Tucker, 24:01.25
16. Dafne Cruz, 25:10.62
