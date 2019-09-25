Cross country
The Windsor High School cross country squad took full advantage of a four-team practice meet held on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course in Santa Rosa on Sept. 18, a great tune-up in preparation for the upcoming league season.
The Jags went head to head with teams from Analy, Sonoma Valley and Piner.
The Jaguars were particularly impressive in the varsity boys competition, with the top three finishers featuring Windsor’s Hunter Larson (16:06), Dustin Smith (16:13) and Landon McAllister (16:18). Rounding out the individual results for the Jags were Steven Vail (8th place, 18:09), Tallen Theiss (12th place, 18:31), Garrett Melvin (13th place, 18:31), Valentino Bugica (23rd place, 19:22) and Ben Kvamme (25th place, 19:44).
“I was extremely impressed by our varsity boys, especially our top three,” Jags coach Brandon Bronzan said. “While I knew Hunter and Dustin were going to be pushing the pace this season, Landon has worked himself up to their level. It's going to be awfully difficult for conference foes to catch us with those three in such good form.”
While the varsity girls are nursing some nagging injuries, they did post some solid times on the Spring Lake course.
Leading the way were Lilja Chung (1st place, 20:07), Erin O’Mara (4th place, 21:13), Nataleigh Johnson (5th place, 21:15), Ava Smith (14th place, 22:47), Prisilla Tucker (19th place, 23:21) and Jayda Pignataro (24th place, 24:48).
The JV boys race was an interesting one from a Windsor standpoint, with four of its top runners taking a wrong turn on the course. Top JV finishers included Marquez Vigil (20:00), Ben Chatfield (20:14), Max Weng (20:32), Alex Hawk (20:48), Max Hidalgo (21:05), Kevin Manni (21:06), David Kvamme (21:13), Robert Carrillo (21:13) and Jonathan Henry (27:34).
“Our JV boys looked incredible,” Bronzan said. “I'm in an enviable spot, I have more varsity runners than I have room for. It will be fun to see which of these runners emerges over the next month.”
The JV girls featured just three runners, including Erika Hovland (25:27), Adriana Novak (27:05) and Brianna Henry (30:05).
