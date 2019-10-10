Windsor to host El Molino, Cardinal Newman this week
The Windsor High School cross country team put in their final paces on Oct. 3 in preparation for the North Bay League season, turning in a strong showing at the Ragle Relays in Sebastopol.
The event, held at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, was hosted by Analy and also included Rancho Cotate. The unusual format consisted of four-person relay teams, with each athlete running 1.1 mile loop on Thistle Trail. The event also included coed races, with boys and girls alternating.
“We pretty much used the Ragle Relays as a workout,” Jag’s coach Brandon Bronzan said. “We competed well, considering we were without nearly half our team.”
The Windsor boys squad included by the first-place team of Landon McAlister, Kevin Manni, Garrett Melvin and Hunter Larson. Finishing in second place was the foursome of Steven Vail, Tallen Theiss, Ajany Martinez and Dustin Smith.
The Lady Jaguars also finished strong, with the team of Erin O'Mara, Ava Smith, Dafne Cruz and Nataleigh Johnson taking second place. In addition, the coed team of Larson, Johnson, Dustin Smith and O'Mara captured first place.
The Running Jags will begin defense of their league title in the NBL Redwood Division season opener at Foothill Park in Windsor on Oct. 8 (after press time) against visiting El Molino and Cardinal Newman.
