Cross country
The Jaguars began defense of their North Bay League cross country title in the Redwood Division opener at Foothill Park on Oct. 8, easily outpacing El Molino and Cardinal Newman in a three-way meet.
It was a near sweep in all races for the Jaguars, holding down the top five spots in both the varsity girls and JV boys races. The varsity boys were nearly as impressive, with Windsor runners occupying five of the top seven places.
Below are the complete results for Windsor runners.
Foothill Park, 3.1-miles (Oct. 8)
Varsity boys – Windsor 19, El Molino 55, Cardinal Newman 64
Individual results (Windsor only)
1. Dustin Smith, 18:20
2. Hunter Larson, 18:34
3. Landon McAllister, 18:54
6. Ian Hopkins, 20:40
7. Steven Vail, 21:22
8. Kevin Manni, 21:32
12. Garrett Melvin, 21:59
Varsity girls – Windsor 15, El Molino, Cardinal Newman Incomplete
1. Lilja Chung, 23:31
2. Elsa Nolen, 23:59
3. Nataleigh Johnson, 24:17
4. Erin O’Mara, 24:28
5. Ava Smith, 24:41
7. Prissilla Tucker, 27:13
8. Erika Hovland, 30:10
JV boys – Windsor 15, El Molino 53, Cardinal Newman 73
1. Robert Carrillo, 21:33
2. Ajany Martinez, 22:06
3. David Kvamme, 22:06
4. Benjamin Kvamme, 22:07
5. Valentino Bugica, 23:01
6. Max Hidalgo, 23:13
8. Marquez Vigil, 23:49
11. Max Weng, 23:58
15. Alex Hawk, 24:49
