The Lady Jaguars turned in a great defensive outing with no reward in the 2020 season softball opener on Saturday, falling at American Canyon, 1-0.
Windsor was held to just three hits and stranded six runners, lacking the big knock in key situations.
“We played good, especially our defense and made some good outs,” WHS coach Charlie Johnson reported. “We just couldn’t get our bats going at the right time.”
At press time the Jags (0-1) were preparing to host Casa Grande in the home opener on March 3 and will entertain Piner in a non-league contest on Thursday, March 5. Windsor will finish up the home-stand on Monday, March 9 when they host Sonoma Valley. All varsity games start at 4 p.m.
“I feel we have a pretty tough pre-season schedule but I also feel that will help us prepare for the strong teams in our NBL Oak Division,” Johnson noted.
Jags fall short
The Jaguars sent Savanna Cordova to the mound in the Feb. 29 visit to American Canyon, with the junior hurler responding with four shutout innings, yielding just two hits while fanning three in a strong outing. Sophomore Grace Boyle (2 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 Ks) closed it out in a strong relief effort.
The Wolves got all the offense they’d need in the fifth, collecting a double and triple to push across the lone run of the ballgame.
Hitting safely for Windsor were sophomore Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 3, 2B), senior Gracie Hernandez (1 for 3) and Nalani Silva (1 for 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.