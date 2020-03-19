The high school sports world is on hold for at least three weeks due to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, as all Sonoma County schools try to minimize the spread of the disease.
Official word came down Friday from the Windsor Unified School District Superintendent that calls for a full hiatus from all spring games, practices, open gyms, weight training and gatherings of any kind until at least April 3.
Windsor High School Athletic Director Jamie Williams sent out a memo to all coaches on March 16, updating them on the current situation and some suggestions for their teams going forward.
“I encourage you to put together long-distance support training for your teams to stay connected, motivated and, perhaps, have some distraction as well as hope during this time,” she wrote. “Simple mental health challenges or nutrition challenges or at-home fitness challenges can be inspiring. Videos, group chats, Facebook and Instagram are all great tools to be used and create team atmosphere.”
The big question may come if and when schools resume session next month on how to best handle an abbreviated spring season.
“I am notifying our (league) commissioners and will work closely with them as to what if any steps can be taken to salvage our seasons,” Williams said.
