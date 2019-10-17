Jags wrapping up strong season on NBL girls links
It was a great season by any measure for the Windsor High School girls golf team, finishing up North Bay League play with a second place record of 5-3 and 7-3 overall.
On Monday, the Jaguars were represented by junior Alana Stadum and sophomore Roisin Averill at the NBL Tournament at Rooster Run in Petaluma, both emerging as North Coast Section qualifiers.
Averill fired a round of 99 on the 18-hole course, while Stadum carded a score of 109.
The pair will now move on to play in the NCS tourney on Monday, Oct. 21 in McKinleyville.
