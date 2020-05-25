For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there were far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Madison Weber
Windsor senior Madison Weber was the quintessential team player during a stellar, three-year run on the varsity volleyball team, establishing herself among the best in the league. An exceptional outside hitter/RS, Weber was a perennial all leaguer. Her prowess translated well to team success, helping the Jaguars reach the postseason each season.
Nick Pariani
Graduating senior Nick Pariani logged a distinguished multi-year career on Jaguar’s football and baseball teams. The gifted Pariani spent a pair of seasons as Windsor’s starting quarterback, helping the Jags into the North Coast Section playoffs. He was equally strong on the baseball diamond as a consistent catcher and first baseman.
