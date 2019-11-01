Jaguars will host Maria Carrillo on Nov. 8 in home finale
The ongoing Kincade fire and evacuations have thrown the North Bay League sports schedules into uncertainty entering the final week of the regular season, with current circumstances forcing the postponement or outright cancellations of most dates.
However, the North Coast Section issued a ruling on Oct. 30 to push back the football playoff schedule a full week, calling for the divisional playoff games to start on Nov. 15.
“Due to the recent events associated with the Kincade fire and PG&E power outages, the NCS has extended the regular season in football for an additional week,” the organization said in a press release. “This will allow schools to play their final regular season game, many of which are rivalry games or league championships, and still give the North Coast Section three playable weekends to complete the playoffs and determine champions.”
Windsor, which scored a 21-14 win at Ukiah in just one of two NBL games played on Oct. 25, was scheduled to host Maria Carrillo in the league finale on Nov. 1. That game has been moved to Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Windsor is currently ranked No. 7 in NCS Division 3 and is a good bet to land a playoff spot with a win over the Pumas.
Below is the latest for sports schedules as of Oct. 31.
Volleyball
The fire and evacuation had the most impact on WHS volleyball, as the 13th seeded Lady Jaguars were forced to forfeit their opening round North Coast Section tourney match to No. 4 Redwood on Oct. 30. The Jags finished the season with an overall record of 14-12.
Cross country
The Running Jaguars cancelled their scheduled Oct. 30 league showdown against visiting Analy at Foothill Park, with league officials making the decision to not make up the meet, but instead to determine the champion at the North Bay League finals on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Spring Lake. Windsor and Analy are currently undefeated going into the championship meet.
Tennis
The Jaguars had their scheduled NBL regular season match postponed on Oct. 29, and at press time were trying to reschedule. The North Bay League Singles and Doubles Championships will likely be played next week, although no dates have been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.