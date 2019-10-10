Windsor turns back Analy, falls to Cardinal Newman
The Windsor varsity volleyball squad continued to show flashes of brilliance in recent North Bay League volleyball action, notching one win in two outings.
The Jaguars (3-1, 13-7) opened the stretch with an Oct. 1 home date with Analy, their third with the Tigers this season. After splitting the first two matches, the end of the series proved the most exciting as Windsor outlasted the Tigers in a five-set marathon; 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Statistical leaders for the Jags included Izzy Earl (35 digs, 15 service points), Annika Todd (17 kills, 7 digs), setter Hannah Dyer 40 assists, 12 kills, 27 digs), Madison Weber (12 service points, 16 digs, 4 kills), Sofia Lopez (8 kills, 4 blocks), Ella Daniel (12 kills) and defensive specialists Faith St. Amant (19 digs), Mara St. Amant (17 digs) and Madison Omiotek (12 digs).
The ladies played host to undefeated Cardinal Newman on a special night two days later, with this one going to the visitors in straight sets; 26-24, 25-17, 25-22.
“Going in we knew we had to eliminate our unforced errors if we wanted a chance to compete with the Cardinals,” WHS coach Rich Schwarz said. “In my 15 years as coach, this was the largest, loudest crowd I have seen at Windsor High School. Both crowds were awesome and decked out in pink to kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
Although the match resulted in a loss, Windsor drew encouragement in knowing it had given the Cardinals a battle in each game.
“Our whole team fought from beginning to the very end and I was proud of them for never backing down to a really tough Cardinals squad,” Schwarz noted. “We know that if we can reduce our own errors in crucial times of games we can pull off the upset.”
The Jags will be back on the court on Oct. 8 (after press time) at Maria Carrillo and come home to host Santa Rosa this Thursday, Oct. 10 (6 p.m.).
