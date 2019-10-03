Windsor pushes season record to 12-6
The Jaguars served notice to all future volleyball opponents in the opening stretch of North Bay League Oak Division action, posting a pair of five-set wins over Santa Rosa and Montgomery.
Windsor followed the league victories with a second place showing at the Nor Cal Tournament in Novato on Saturday, pushing their league mark to 2-0 and 12-6 on the year.
“It was a good week for the girls,” WHS coach Rich Schwarz reported. “We got ourselves into trouble with unforced errors against Santa Rosa, but I was really impressed with our team’s composure. Montgomery dominated in every facet of the game and we had no answer. But instead of rolling over and losing in three, this team stepped up and found their confidence.”
Windsor will resume league play on Oct. 1 (after press time) against Analy and host Cardinal Newman in a key clash on Oct. 3 (6 p.m.). Windsor will visit Maria Carrillo on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
Jags outlast Panthers, Vikings
Windsor opened the NBL season on Sept. 24 at Santa Rosa, rebounding from a 21-25 loss in game one to take the second and third sets; 25-19, 25-16. The Panthers clawed back to win the fourth set, 26-24, but the Jaguars regrouped to play their best game of the night to take the fifth set and match, 15-9.
Junior setter Hannah Dyer led the way with 34 assists, 16 digs, 11 service points and 6 kills. Other statistical leaders included senior libero Izzy Earl (22 digs, 11 service points and a 2.15 serve receive average), senior right-side hitter Pauline Woodard (13 kills), sophomore middle hitter Ella Daniel (11 kills) and senior outside Madison Weber (11 kills, 18 digs, 10 service points).
It was more of the same on Sept. 26 against visiting Montgomery, dropping the first two sets (22-25, 10-25) before storming back to capture the next two (25-22, 25-23).
“The comeback started with some aggressive serving by Izzy Earl and Daya Mosqueda, who had four and two aces respectively in game three,” Schwarz noted. “Middle hitters Sofia Lopez and for Ella Daniel also each had two kills.”
Following a win in game four, the Jaguars got four kills and a pair of blocks from Daniel, along with two kills and two aces from outside hitter Annika Todd to lift Windsor to a 15-10 victory.
The team wrapped up a busy stretch on Saturday at the Nor-Cal Invitational tournament at Novato High School. The Jags went 3-2 on the day, posting wins over Novato (25-11, 25-10), American Canyon (25-17, 25-23) and top seeded Albany (25-21, 26-24). Both of Windsor’s losses were to Dublin (19-25, 23-25 in pool play) and in the championship match (20-25, 20-25).
