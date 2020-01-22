High school boys basketball
The varsity basketball Jaguars kept pace on the North Bay League basketball circuit in a pair of recent outings, scoring an even split in home and away games with Analy and Cardinal Newman. On Saturday, Windsor dropped a hard-fought, 63-54 non-league game at Las Lomas.
The result evened the Jags’ league mark at 2-2 and extended their overall record to 8-12.
This week, Windsor will be back on the court on Jan. 22 against visiting Piner, followed by Friday, Jan. 24 visit to Santa Rosa. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Jags gain split
The Jaguars used one outstanding quarter to propel them to victory in the Jan. 14 home tilt with Analy. The Jags clung to a 25-24 edge at the half, but the Tigers surged to take a 36-33 lead at the end of three. Windsor saved their best run for the fourth quarter, closing it out on a 26-14 run to pull out a 59-50 victory.
“We knew that Analy would be aggressive on offense and they came out playing really well,” Jags coach Jared Greninger said. “We did our best to keep up through the first three quarters and then we were able to take control of the game with some key defensive stops in the early fourth quarter.”
Center Christian Jernigan and Billy Boyle paced the attack with 14 points apiece.
The Jaguars paid league leading Cardinal Newman a visit two nights later, keeping pace with the Cardinals through the first two quarters to trail 31-28 at the half. Newman used a 15-9 third-quarter run to gain separation, weathering a furious Windsor rally in the final period en route to a 60-47 Cardinal’s win.
“The boys really battled in this one,” Greninger noted. “We didn't let any of their key guys get going, which helped us stay in it. We pulled within four points late in the game but couldn't get over the hump.”
Top scorers for the Jags were Jaden Ruybalid (16 points) and Jernigan (15 points).
The Jaguars closed out the stretch with a visit to Las Lomas on Saturday, starting strong to grab a 26-24 advantage at the break. The Knights took a small lead in the third quarter and hung on for a 63-54 win.
“We came out strong and with a lot of energy in this one and were able to execute on offense and limit their threats on defense,” Greninger said. “The third quarter was the difference in the ballgame.”
Jernigan (17) and Tyler McBratney (16) took top scoring honors for Windsor.
