Jags land No. 7 NCS seed; visit No. 2 Rancho Cotate on Friday
The Jaguars put an emphatic stamp on a strong North Bay League football campaign on Saturday in the home finale against Maria Carrillo, controlling the Pumas from start to finish in a 47-13 rout.
The dominant victory, postponed a week due to the Kincade fire and evacuation, gave Windsor a final league record of 3-2 and 7-3 overall.
“It was a total team effort win,” Jags head coach Brad Stibi said after Saturday’s game. “We played like we didn’t want the season to end.”
The victory locked up the No. 7 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, which start this week.
The Jaguars will face a familiar foe in the NCS opener when they visit No. 2 Rancho Cotate (4-1, 7-3) in Rohnert Park this Friday, Nov. 15. Game time is 7 p.m. Should the Jags get by the Cougars, they will advance to face the survivor of No. 3 Benicia versus No. 6 El Cerrito next week.
Windsor fell to Rancho Cotate, 33-20 in a regular season meeting on Oct. 13, a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate.
“I’m looking forward to playing Rancho,” Stibi said. “At Windsor we want to be the best, so to do that you first have to beat one of the best. It will definitely be a physical game.”
Jags maul Pumas
Windsor showed no signs of rust following a two week layoff on Saturday, stunning the visiting Pumas with an offensive attack that produced a 21-7 lead after one.
E.Z. Woodard got the party started, returning the opening kickoff 83 yards for the touchdown. The Jags answered a Carrillo score on their next possession, using a 60-yard completion from quarterback Billy Boyle to receiver Nico Contreras to set up a short touchdown pass to Landen Estrela for a 14-7 advantage.
The Windsor defense produced a turnover on downs to set up the Jags’ next score, this one coming on a 15-yard scoring strike from Boyle to Contreras for a 21-7 cushion.
The Jaguars effectively iced the contest in the second period, with the defense keeping the mojo going with a safety. The Jags ended the half with another short touchdown dagger from Boyle to Estrela to go up 30-7 at the break.
The Windsor defense came up big again early in the third quarter, when linebacker Lorenzo Leon picked off a Puma pass and took it to the house. Estrela would cap the third period with a 57-yard catch and run for a 44-7 advantage. Kicker Otis Cain put the final icing on the cake with a 33-yard field goal in the final period as the Jags powered to a 47-13 victory.
“Landen Estrela played lights out and Billy Boyle played his best game of the season,” Stibi noted. “Defensively, everyone made plays and executed well.”
