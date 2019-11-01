Evacuations cause Jags to abandon postseason tourney
Excitement has been replaced by fear and uncertainty for Windsor High School volleyball players following mandatory evacuations from their homes on Saturday.
On Sunday, the team learned that it had landed the No. 13 seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff tournament. But with families scattered all over the Bay Area, head coach Rich Schwarz and WHS Athletic Director Jamie Williams informed NCS officials of their plans to forfeit their first round game at Redwood in Larkspur on Oct. 30.
The decision signals the end of Schwarz’ 15-year coaching career with the Jaguars, a tremendous run that included a league championship and yearly trips to the postseason. The Jags finished 2019 campaign with a final mark of 14-12.
Windsor wrapped up North Bay League Oak Division play against the top two teams last week, beginning with an Oct. 22 loss at first-place Cardinal Newman in four games; 12-25, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25.
Windsor played host to second place Maria Carrillo two nights later, engaging the Pumas in a battle before falling in five sets; 14-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 9-15.
