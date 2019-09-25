Windsor opens NBL campaign this week
The Jaguars finished up a successful pre-league volleyball schedule with a solid 7-4 record, closing out the stretch with an even split in a pair of matches.
Windsor opened the action on Sept.18 at Piner, pulling out a win in four sets; 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-9.
“We played well enough to win but definitely not as well as we feel we should be playing at this point,” Jags coach Rich Schwarz reported. “Madison Omiotek and Daya Mosqueda had great nights defensively and Hannah Dyer, Ella Daniel and Pauline Woodard led our offense.”
The Jaguars were back on the court the following night at Rancho Cotate, battling an improved Cougars squad to fall in four sets; 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25.
“On this night we did everything we could to lose the match,” Schwarz noted. “We somehow managed to steal game one after being down 13-8 and despite committing 15 errors. We knew if we could reduce our own errors we could win the match. Unfortunately, we committed 16, 18 and then 19 more errors in the next three sets to lose those games,” he added.
Libero Izzy Earl led the defense with 26 digs and two aces. Other strong efforts were had by setter Hannah Dyer (21 assists, 10 kills, 3 aces), middle hitter Ella Daniel (7 kills, 4 blocks) and setter Katie Todd (18 assists, 7 kills, 13 digs).
The ladies will kick off the North Bay League Oak Division schedule this week with matches at Santa Rosa (Sept. 24, after press time) and home against Montgomery on Thursday, Sept. 26 (4/5/6 p.m.).
