Jags tied for second place in league; move to 13-8 overall
The Lady Jaguars turned in a less than stellar effort in abbreviated North Bay League volleyball action last week, falling to host Maria Carrillo on Oct. 8 in straight sets; 22-25, 19-25, 19-25.
Due to the recent power outages across Sonoma County, the match was the lone outing of the week for Windsor, and one the Jags would just as soon forget.
“This match definitely won't go on our highlight reel at the end of the season, it was easily our worst match of the year,” Jag’s coach Rich Schwarz reported. “Credit to the Pumas for playing a wonderful match, as they forced us into too many errors with great serving and smart hitting.”
Windsor (13-8) will climb back in the saddle with a make-up home match with Santa Rosa (Oct. 14, after press time), followed by road matches at Montgomery (Oct. 15, 6 p.m.) and Analy (Oct. 17, 7 p.m.).
Statistical leaders
The Oct. 8 loss to Maria Carrillo was not without its notable individual highlights, with top performances turned in by Madison Weber (4 kills, 7 service points), Hannah Dyer (17 digs,15 assists) and Vittoria Castelli (4 kills, 4 digs).
At press time Cardinal Newman (6-0) held down the top spot in the NBL Oak Division standings, followed by a three-way tie for second place with Windsor, Montgomery and Maria Carrillo, all at 3-2.
