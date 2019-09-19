Jaguars off to strong 6-3 start
September has been a good month for the Windsor High School volleyball team, capturing six preseason wins in their first nine matches.
The Jags have scored wins over Ukiah, El Cerrito, Eureka, Terra Linda, Analy and Healdsburg, with their three losses coming against perennial powers Petaluma, Analy and Lincoln.
The Sept. 5 litmus test at Petaluma was particularly memorable, as Windsor pushed the match to five sets before succumbing; 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 16-18.
Madison Weber led the attack with 11 kills, while other top efforts came from Hannah Dyer (21 assists) and Izzy Earl (26 digs).
“It was a great early test for us and both teams battled all five sets, Jag’s coach Rich Schwarz reported. “We led 15-14 in the fifth set but Petaluma made some crucial digs to keep them alive and they came back to win the match.”
Windsor continued a busy stretch the following night, recording a five-set win over El Cerrito, followed by a third place effort (3-2) at the Nor Cal Tournament on Sept. 7.
The ladies had three solid practices under their belt when they took the court against visiting Healdsburg on Sept. 12 and it showed in powering to a win in straight sets; 25-9, 25-22, 25-12.
“We worked on limiting our errors and learning some different offensive options,” Schwarz noted. “Everything clicked most of the night.”
Annika Todd paced the attack with 10 kills, while other team leaders included Dyer (21 assists, 10 digs), Madison Omiotek (6 digs) and Mara St. Amant (17 service points).
Windsor will resume pre-league action on Sept. 17 (after press time) at Piner, followed by visits to Rancho Cotate (Thursday, Sept. 19) and the NBL opener at Santa Rosa (Sept. 24). All varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
JV off to fast start
Also worth noting is the outstanding season start for Windsor JV team, racing to a 9-0 record, including a win in the Healdsburg Invitational Tournament on Sept. 7.
