Windsor High School wrestlers logged a weekend of outstanding performances at the North Bay League Tournament on Feb. 14 and 15, the first stop on the road to the CIF State Championships.
The meet, hosted by Analy High School in Sebastopol, kicked off on Friday, Feb. 14 and included all 12 teams from the Oak and Redwood Division, while the girl’s tourney took place in the same location the following day.
The goal for most competing male athletes was a top-five finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the North Coast Section tourneys on Feb. 21 and 22. The boy’s NCS meet will be held at James Logan High School in Union City. The girl’s meet had no NCS qualifying standard and Windsor will send its entire team to compete at the NCS Girl’s Championships at Albany High School on Feb. 21 and 22.
In all, Windsor teams combined to claim 18 top four medals in their respective NBL meets, including 13 for the girls and five for the boys.
Ladies claim medals
The league champion Lady Jaguars flexed their muscles with a tournament best 158.5 points, 23.5 points better than second place Ukiah. Leading the way for Windsor were first place medalists; 108-pound Carmen Perez, 118-pound Arianna Dixon and 145-pound Ellery Charleton.
Second place medals went to 113-pound Leah Cobos, 133-pound Maxine De Mars, 152-pound Savannah Burger, 162-pound Jolette Torres, 172-pound Destinee Groves, 191-pound Maribel Apineru and 237-pound Rebekkah Westmoreland.
123-pound Abby Garcia finished in third place, while fourth place medalists were 128-pound Hailey Woods and 139-pound Regan Janes.
“I'm so impressed with this group of athletes and their individual leadership skills,” WHS coach Richard Dixon said. “Seems like every girl will feed off each other's confidence and we’ll need that same confidence going into NCS.”
Windsor will have its share of ranked athletes heading into the NCS meet, including Perez (No. 1), Dixon (No. 7), Charleton (No. 7), Burger (No. 3), Torres (No. 4), Groves (No. 7), Apineru (No. 8) and Westmoreland (No. 6).
Boys garner medals
The WHS boys wrestling finished fifth overall at the NBL meet, with 106 team points. The top four finishing teams were Ukiah (221.5), Maria Carrillo (162), Cardinal Newman (110) and Santa Rosa (108).
Earning first place medals were 108-pound junior Jon Fredrickson and 162-pound senior Trent Silva. Second place went to 115-pound sophomore Domonic Mertens and 140-pound freshman Kaeden Timmins. Fourth place went to 154-pound sophomore Isreal Higareda while 222-pound Logan Lino is an NCS alternate with a sixth place finish.
