Local squad falls in Southwest Regional tourney
The 12/70 Windsor all-star youth baseball wrapped up a great run in the Southwest Regional Tournament in Rohnert Park on Friday, falling to the tournament hosts, 8-0.
Windsor, which began its all-star run in June, qualified for the regionals by virtue of a third place finish in the Nor Cal tourney earlier this month. The locals opened the regional playoffs on July 16 with a 12-2 loss to Hawaii, but bounced back to beat Utah the following day, 10-0. Windsor fell to Central California in a 3-2 heartbreaker on July 18 before being eliminated the next day against Rohnert Park, 8-0.
The Windsor squad was led by manager Thomas Ford and coaches Temo Reyes and James Curry and included players Thomas Ford Jr., Jack Jacobs, Jhordany Barcenas, Aiden McFadden, Brandon Curry, Jace Morgan, Wyatt Dugan, Logan Thistle, Spencer Jacobs, Max McFerren, Wyatt Morris and Joshua Reyes.
