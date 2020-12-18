Four-year Jags star latest to ink college offer sheet
The finest compliment you can pay a high school sports program is that it gets their kids ready for the next level.
Whether it’s the challenges of everyday life or the rigors of college ball, the Windsor High School baseball program is doing that in spades under head coach Dave Avila in a successful four-year run.
The latest validation came this month when the team announced that veteran star Carson Ramocinski signed a letter of intent to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.
Ramocinski, a senior four-year starting shortstop and perennial all leaguer, joins teammates Gary Hall (San Jose St.) and Trent Matthews (Lawrence Tech University), all committing this fall to play at the college level.
“Heading into my fourth year as head coach of the baseball program I’ve only had one shortstop, Carson Ramocinski,” Avila reflected. “I brought him up to varsity as a freshman and he won the starting job at shortstop, and batted leadoff. Since his days as the all-time home-run leader in Windsor Youth Baseball, Carson was always the best all-around player on the field, something that still holds true today,” he added.
Since joining the Jaguars in 2017, Ramocinski has been at the core of a baseball resurgence, anchoring the middle infield while establishing himself as a consistent hitter and team leader.
“Never caught up in the moment, Carson has the temperament, attitude and work ethic to play this game for a long time,” Avila noted. “As with Gary and Trent, Carson is a true student athlete, maintaining a 4.4 GPA throughout his four years at Windsor High School.”
New program
It’s worth noting that Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will field its first baseball team in the school’s history next spring, an exciting time for a fledgling program under first-year head coach Geoff Fox.
“I spoke with coach Fox via email, and he was excited to get a player of Carson's talent, on the field and in the classroom,” Avila said. “He told me, ‘We believe in recruiting both the player and the person. If both don't check our boxes then we move on to the next possible fit, and Carson emphatically checked those boxes for us and what we are building here.’"
