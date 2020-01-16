Jaguars will open NBL campaign this week
The Jaguars are coming off of their best stretch of the winter soccer campaign, scoring a two wins in as many outings in their final tune-up matches before starting league.
Windsor (6-2-2) will open the North Bay League Oak Division schedule on Jan. 14 (after press time) with a match against Santa Rosa, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 16 home tilt with visiting Montgomery. Windsor will host Elsie Allen next Tuesday, Jan. 21. All varsity matches start at 7 p.m.
The Jaguars entertained Antioch in a non-league start on Jan. 7, pulling out a tense, well-played match on a goal from Antonio Carranza.
“It was a great battle between two great teams,” Windsor coach Gerardo Perez reported. “We had a solid performance by our defense.”
Turing in outstanding efforts for the defensive back line were seniors Gerardo Rosas and Ajany Martinez, along with defenders Johnny Weber and Damian Lopez. Freshman midfielder Adrian Lopez also was impressive in the victory.
The Jags traveled to Livermore on Jan. 11, getting another early goal from Carranza, his ninth goal of the season, to set the tone. Knotted at 1-1, Windsor pulled it out with three minutes left in the match when Marius Bossard found the net to lift the Jaguars to a 2-1 win.
“It was a solid performance by the defense and a great game by sophomore forward Kai Sperbeck,” Perez noted.
Ladies forge tie
The Lady Jaguars (1-0-1, 4-4-2) continued to impress in their lone outing of the week, finishing with a scoreless tie with visiting Sonoma Academy on Jan. 10.
Windsor will be back on the pitch on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Montgomery in a 6 p.m. varsity start.
